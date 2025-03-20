

AFTER the rain of the week before, the 45 walkers and runners for Gloucester’s 197th parkrun last Saturday enjoyed a misty start, clearing to a sunny morning.

Eli Soudias was the first male home in a personal best time of 21.35, chased home by young visitor Baxter Peel from Newcastle, who also did a personal best in his first time at the Gloucester parkrun.

The youngsters obviously inspired others, with another eight finishing with personal best times, including Natalie Rayner who was the first female home in 23.59.

The others were Paul Armstrong, Martin Miles, Emily Perry, Howard Cameron, Jeremy Yeo, Max Shepherd and Sarah Rose.

Baxter’s parents Margaret and Geoff Keel were also completing their first Gloucester parkruns, although it was Margaret’s 375th parkrun and Geoff’s 289th!

There was a team of dedicated volunteers delivering this community event.

Ros Poynting was the tailwalker this week after scanning at last week’s event.

Di Mansfield was handing out the finish tokens in one of her regular turns at volunteering (she walks three events then volunteers on the fourth).

Pat Burrows ably did the role of timekeeper again, one of her many volunteer roles around Gloucester. Rod Eckels was scanning the tokens, after earlier helping to set up the event.

Gloucester will be celebrating its 200th parkrun at 8am on Saturday 5 April, so come along and join in the fun of a 5 kilometre walk or run around Gloucester District Park (it’s a free event).

By Carolyn DAVIES