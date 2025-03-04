Gloucester Pony Club welcomes riders to a ‘Come and Try’ day



THE Gloucester Pony Club has a rich history within the local community, spanning over 50 years developing horsemanship skills in young riders.

“Pony Club members learn basic riding skills, safety around horses, and the importance of caring for their horses,” said Sally Maslen, the Pony Club Secretary.



Sally’s involvement with the Gloucester Pony Club began when she was in primary school.

“I loved Pony Club as a young person. It was great fun, and I met other people who loved horses,” Sally told News Of The Area.

“Pony Club is about making friends and having fun.”

Pony Club President Erin Lute echoed this sentiment and added that the club encouraged participation from riders of all levels.

“Our instructors focus on creating a supportive and safe environment for all skill levels,” Erin said.

While participants are required to have a horse, ownership is not necessary. Riders can always borrow a horse from a friend.

Membership is open to those aged between five and 25.

As riders gain experience, skilled instructors introduce them to a variety of disciplines including dressage, camp drafting and jumping.

Riders eager to test their skills can participate in various local and regional competitions.

“There are zone days and interclub days, as well as pony camps for riders to interact with people outside the Gloucester Club,” Sally said.

The Gloucester Pony Club will host a “Come and Try Day” on Sunday, 13 April, from 9am to 12pm.

By Wendy BUSWELL

