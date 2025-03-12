Gloucester Presbyterian Church farewells the Fergusons



A SPECIAL service of thanks was held on Sunday 2 March at Gloucester Presbyterian church.

to mark the end to the pastoral work and leadership of John and Lyn Ferguson.



A casual meeting in the park between John Ferguson and the then Pastor of the church Grant Abbott, led to John taking on the role of Pastor in 2023.

Friends and family travelled from places such as Port Macquarie, Newcastle and areas in between to join in the service and barbeque lunch.

During the service James Brooks representing the Inter Church Council (ICC) spoke of John’s spiritual leadership and energetic enthusiasm for his job, and participation in the ICC.

John was keen on the work of the ICC and was proactive in having all churches to work together.

He was instrumental in starting a casual group of men who meet Thursdays for coffee and a chat.

John also played a role in lobbying NSW Health to allow unused accommodation at the hospital to be made available for those in need.

Lyn was instrumental in setting up Samaritan boxes where soft toys and personal care items were sent to children overseas in areas of extreme poverty.

After lunch, Morna Wilson presented a painting of the Bucketts to Lyn and John to remind them of their time in Gloucester, and John and Lyn cut a specially made farewell carrot cake.

“John and Lyn made an amazing contribution to the church,” said church member Elaine Murray.

“They both showed a great amount of enthusiasm for everything they took on and will be difficult shoes to fill.”

Services at the church continue every Sunday at 10:00am with guest speakers.

By John WATTS