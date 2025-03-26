Gloucester Quota’s 60th year serving the community



THE eve of the 60th anniversary of the Gloucester Quota Club has Quotarians reflecting on their community efforts.

The objectives of Quota are to “serve country and community, promote high ethical standards, emphasise the dignity of all useful occupations, develop good fellowship and friendship, and advance the ideals of righteousness, justice, international understanding and good will”.



This year marks the Club’s Diamond Jubilee, having received its charter on 8 April 1965.

“During its 60 years of operation, Gloucester Quota Club has supported the local community in many, and often unnoticed ways,” member Catherine Wright told News Of The Area.

This includes projects supporting the local SES and ambulance service, the Gloucester Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Gloucester Hydrotherapy Pool and the Cochlear Implant Centre.

The Club also works with other local groups to support initiatives such as hosting the Biggest Morning Tea in partnership with Gloucester Ladies Bowling Club.

“One thing this group of volunteers is best known for in the area is their awesome Christmas puddings,” Catherine said.

“Each year, they sell out. This event goes a long way to raising money that can then be donated back into our community.”

This recently led to Quota donating $5,000 to Gloucester High School to support their Big Sister Experience, which provides wellbeing and empowerment support to students.

To mark their Diamond Jubilee celebration, the Club are inviting community members to attend a morning tea on 2 April from 10am at Billabong Park.

“Look out for our purple shirts; purple being the signature colour of Gloucester Quota Club,” Catherine said.

The Gloucester Quota Club meets on the first Thursday of every month, with a social dinner on the third Thursday.

Those interested in joining the Quota Club are encouraged to contact President Leonie Benson on 0434 076 046.

By Joshua GILBERT

