Gloucester rider Steve Rogers competing in Speed Week



NEW Zealand might have had its Burt Munro, the motorbike rider immortalised by The World’s Fastest Indian, but Gloucester has Steve Rogers.

Steve, 62, who retired to Gloucester about three years ago, is this week competing in Speed Week on Lake Gairdner in outback South Australia.



He’ll be riding his 1103 cc Ducati Panigale V4 motorbike.

Speed Week is organised and run by Dry Lake Races Australia (DRLA).

“It’s straight-line speed on ‘the big white dyno’, as fast as you can go on a salt lake in the remote Australian outback,” DRLA explains.

“There is no setting like it anywhere in the world, it is a truly unique event in a spectacular location.

“There is an amazing range of cars, motorcycles and trucks dating from the turn of the century to modern day.”

Steve has been riding motor bikes for over 40 years, but this will be the first time he has taken part in this event.

He is regarded as a “rookie”, which means he will be required to demonstrate that he is capable of a speed record attempt before he can even open the throttle.

“The speed record for the category that I’ve entered is 209.839mph (337.7031356kph), but I’ll be over the moon if I can get over 200mph,” Steve said.

His category is PP1350 which means that the frame and the engine must be as-produced, and not modified, and with an engine capacity upper limit of 1350ccs.

By John WATTS

