Gloucester sportswoman Courtney Webeck an inspiration



MOST people would be content to reach the elite level in just one sport, but young Gloucester woman Courtney Webeck has achieved that distinction in both tennis and cricket, as well as being a talented runner.

Courtney, 22, was born legally blind.

She grew up on a cattle property near Gloucester where she still lives with her mum and dad – at least when she is not competing in international sport or studying at university.

“From a young age I was always encouraged by my parents,” Courtney said.

“[They] told me that anything was possible, that there was no such word as can’t.”

Courtney attended Barrington Primary School and was always encouraged by her parents to be physically active, taking part in netball and horse-riding.

In Year 6, she found she could more than hold her own on the running track, crossing the line first as an 800m champion in 2015.

It was in 2022, when she was taking part in a Paralympics talent search, that she was encouraged to have a go at Blind and Low Vision tennis.

By September of that year she had managed to win the Australian women’s tennis title, before going on to secure gold medals at world championship events.

Courtney is presently the world number one in both singles and in doubles.

Not content with her achievements on the tennis court, Courtney also excels at cricket.

She captained Australia in its historic win over England at the 2023 International Blind Sports Federation games, where the team secured the silver medal – just losing to India in the final.

According to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, “Courtney Webeck is a tennis and cricket player who was awarded a Tier 1 Scholarship for the 2025 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship and Mentoring Program.

“Courtney was paired with the three-time Paralympic gold medallist and four-time world champion wheelchair racer, Kurt Fearnley AO, as her mentor.”

However, Courtney’s achievements do not finish with sport, as the Hall of Fame citation reads.

“Courtney’s dedication extends well beyond her sporting career.

“She is committed to raising awareness and creating opportunities for people living with disabilities, especially those who are legally blind.

“As a multiple national record holder in athletics, Blind Sports Australia ambassador, and a student pursuing a Bachelor of Clinical Exercise Physiology, Courtney is an inspiration to many.

“Her accolades include being named Gloucester’s Sports Star of the Year for five consecutive years and winning the prestigious Sport Australia Hall of Fame Tier 1 Scholarship.”

Courtney will be again playing cricket for her country when they take on Pakistan in Brisbane at Easter.

