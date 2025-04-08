Gloucester Swimming Club’s end-of-season splash



THE Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming club held its final event for the season on 3 April.

For 60 years the club has been helping swimmers, both young and old, to improve their swimming and achieve their personal goals in a friendly and relaxed environment.

The club describes swimming as “a good all-round activity with many health benefits, and club nights provide a friendly social environment for swimmers and their families.”

Club nights are typically held on Thursdays at the Gloucester Olympic pool between 6pm and 8pm from mid-October to the end of March, with between 30 and 50 swimmers taking part.

Its website explains that races are organised according to swimmers’ times to help provide an opportunity for swimmers of all ages to compete against each other.

The swimmers aim to beat their personal best times each week.

This year the youngest swimmer was four and the oldest nearly 50.

The club relies on parents to be active in running each club night, especially with setting up the lane ropes, time-keeping duties, marshalling and the end of night pack up.

These activities provide a great way to meet other parents, as well as ensuring that club nights operate smoothly.

“We’ve had a very successful season,” said President Jodie House.

“Our new diving blocks have made a huge difference to our swimmers, providing much improved starts for the races, and we’ve had a whole lot of new families come and join us, and we’re hoping for more next season.”

Anyone interested in being involved, or wanting more information, can email the Club at gloucesterthunderboltsswimclub@outlook.com.

By John WATTS