Gloucester VIEW Club announces new committee



THIRTY-FOUR members and guests attended the first Gloucester VIEW Club meeting of 2025 on Tuesday 18 February, with a new committee elected to lead the group forward in 2025.

Vice President Vivien Webeck and Secretary Judy Earle led the meeting in the absence of President Robyn Henderson, who is enjoying a Tasmanian holiday.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The monthly general meeting was held, birthdays celebrated and lucky door and raffle prizes allocated,” said publicity officer Bev Maybury.

“The Trading Table, under the new coordinator Sandra Clark, was beautifully presented and attracted many members with the variety of goodies on sale at very reasonable prices – all contributing to the support of the four Learning for Life students, three of whom are now high school students.”

After lunch the Annual General Meeting was held, during which a new committee was elected.

The 2025 committee is President Robyn Henderson, Vice President Vivien Webeck, Secretary Marguerite McNamara, Assistant Secretary Bev Maybury, Treasurer Chris Redman, Assistant Treasurer Judy Earle, Delegate Marguerite McNamara, Welfare Officer Jenny Goddard, Publicity Officer Bev Maybury, and Program Officers Judy Holstein, Julie King and Pat Radford.

“Thank you to the 2024 Committee and thank you to these 10 ladies for taking up these positions in 2025,” Bev said.