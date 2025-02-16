Gold award for Coffs Harbour’s Quality Hotel City Centre



QUALITY Hotel City Centre in Coffs Harbour has been named a 2024 Gold Award winner by leading hotel franchise group Choice Hotels Asia-Pac.

These annual awards recognise exceptional performance and an unmatched dedication to the guest experience across properties in Australia and New Zealand.



The internal excellence awards motivate franchisees to continuously strive for more.

Choice Hotels Asia-Pac Director of Franchise Performance Anthony Stanley said the team at Quality Hotel City Centre are masters when it comes to customer service, achieving the equal-to-highest scores in this crucial category when looking at the entire Australasia portfolio of hotels.

“In addition to the customer service factor, ownership of the hotel runs a constant program of improvement to rooms and facilities,” Mr Stanley told News Of The Area.

“So, we have a perfect marriage of product and service that makes Quality Hotel City Centre a leader within the Choice network and within the hotel’s own competitor set.”

The joint managers of the property are always looking at ways to enhance the guest experience and this is what sets them apart from the competition.

This might be adding Nespresso coffee pod machines to the rooms or offering guests a discount on in-house food and beverage in the event they forgo room servicing, which has sustainability benefits, without compromising the guest experience.

Franchisee owner manager Michael Dougherty told NOTA, “Our team is honoured to again receive the Gold Award.

“It’s recognition of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards and always striving to exceed guest expectations.

“We want to stay ahead and lead in areas of environmental responsibility, team culture and standards of service and facilities offered.

“The Coffs Coast is a vibrant and beautiful area to own and operate a business.

“The major sporting and cultural events, tourism and a strong corporate presence gives me confidence to continue reinvesting and developing the business further.”

By Andrea FERRARI

