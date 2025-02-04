Gold medal haul for Port Stephens pickleballers at Spirit Challenge



PORT Stephens pickleballers stepped up to the mark and delivered at the second annual Spirit of Pickleball Challenge at the Menai Indoor Sports Centre.

Twenty six club hopefuls ventured to Sydney and did the region proud with medal-winning performances across the various categories.

Leading the way was accomplished local star Kathy Chamberlain, who captured two gold medals in women’s doubles events.

The talented Chamberlain paired up with Clare Isbeter to win the 2.50-2.99 skill level, which includes one player under the age of 60.

They finished ahead of Andy Butson/Alysha Vorwoy and Kelly Swords/Deborah Phillips.

Earlier, a skilful Kathy partnered the classy Michelle Lemon to clinch the gold medal in the Women’s Doubles (3-3.49 skill level) category from Jacqueline Saab/Julie Papallo and Belinda Mitterdorfer/Deb Allen.

Lemon also claimed gold in the Women’s Doubles (95-110yrs combined) division with 3-3.4 skill level, teaming up with Carla Armanet to earn a championship double by fending off a challenge from Tilligerry’s Kim Fletcher and Port Stephens ace Trudy Paton.

Helen Booth and Carol Anne Mills finished third.

Talented Port Stephens duo Manny Mifsud-Ellul and Stephen Laming clinched gold in the Men’s Doubles (126yrs plus combined) category with a skill level of under 2.49.

Runners-up were Henry Wong and Robert Brown with David Murray and Gary Richards snaring bronze.

The Port Stephens gold rush also featured the pairing of Santah Upneck-Nel and Debbie Black who claimed honours in the Women’s Doubles (95-110yrs combined) with 2.49 under skill level, from silver medallists Michelle Ronan and Melanie Birt.

Maryanne Rillera and Lea Bottomley collected a bronze medal.

Local mother-daughter combination of Janet and Trudy Paton earned a bronze for Port Stephens in the Women’s Doubles (110-125 yrs combined) for players with a 2.50 to 2.99 skill level.

They finished behind Nicole Stafford/Linda Moon and Kellie Leishman/Susan Bullock.

Port Stephens debutant Mary Monin collected a silver medal in the Mixed Doubles (110-125 yrs combined) for under 2.49 skill level.

In her first ever tournament, rookie Mary demonstrated her raw potential when she teamed up with experienced Sean Reeves to finish runners-up behind Jo Plug/Henry Wong and ahead of Joanne and Geoff Biscaia.

Port Stephens Pickleball Club official Tony Mayers told News Of The Area that the support for the 26 players as well as spousal support for each and every game was “amazing.”

“This has done wonders for the growth of our pickleball club” he added.

By Chris KARAS