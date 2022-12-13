Good times galore with Port Stephens Friendship Group

OVER the past few weeks, the Port Stephens Friendship Group has continued to provide great social opportunities for members, including regular monthly activities of coffee days, movie days, bowls days and Happy Hours.

Keith Hobbs told News Of The Area, “During these last few weeks, the group have had an exciting trip to the coal loader in Newcastle to witness how the coal comes in and goes out of the city by using a highly technical computer model so that all functions are automatic with little human input.



“It was such a great spectacle which was followed by lunch at the Big Mozzie.”

Last week members enjoyed a spectacular visit to the Hunter Valley Garden Christmas lights, enjoying the three million lights and a continuous variety of Christmas stories and songs after dinner at the Irish pub.

“Everyone advised it was a fabulous night and all well organised,” he said.

Next on the calendar is the group’s Christmas party with over 40 attending.

Members will enjoy the appearance from a magician as well as dancing, a jukebox, Christmas cheer, raffles and a great dinner.

“Why not come and join us as we are a group which specialise on enjoyment, friendship and would welcome newcomers including those who have just arrived to our area.”

To find out more, contact Keith Hobbs on 0417 439 632.

By Marian SAMPSON