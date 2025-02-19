Goodrich wins Women’s Golf



THE latest round of Gloucester Golf Ladies’ Summer Competition on Wednesday 12 February saw another week of outstanding scores.

Cheryl Goodrich led the field with a score of 28 Stableford points for 12 holes, followed by Lesly Harrison and Susie Higgins with 26 points each.

Debbie Sate just missed out on getting a ball for her Stableford score but managed to win the two Nearest-to-the-Pins prizes on the 4th and 13th holes and the 15th hole.

The 12-hole Summer Competition will conclude this Wednesday 19 February.

Looking ahead, the Gloucester Golf Ladies will be having their annual Beginners’ Day on Wednesday 26 February.

All beginner lady golfers are welcome, with the event being a three ball Ambrose over nine holes.

In this fun event each of the three players in the team hits off, the team selects the best placed ball of those shots and all three players then hit from that spot and repeat until they finish the hole.

By Carolyn DAVIES