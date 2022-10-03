Gov Funding for Stroud War Memorial

WORK to conserve 20 war memorials across the state, including at Stroud, will soon be undertaken following grants provided from the NSW Government’s $125,000 Community War Memorials Fund.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the money, made available under Round 1 of the Community War Memorials Fund 2022/23, would be invested in the protection and repair of local war memorials.



MidCoast Council was successful in obtaining funding for work on war memorials in Stroud.

“Thirty-nine applications were received from a range of organisations including RSL sub-Branches, local councils, and community committees to help support war memorials in communities across NSW,” Mr Elliott said.

“War memorials help local communities commemorate the sacrifice of service men and women and reflect more than 100 years of service and sacrifices made by our veterans.

“Grants up to $10,000 will provide a significant boost to community organisations to help ensure the presence of local war memorials in the community is secured for future generations.

“On Anzac Day communities gather at their local war memorials to pay respect and honour our diggers – it is vitally important these memorials are protected to ensure all generations understand and remember the sacrifices made during the war,” Mr Elliott said.

“Funding is being provided to assist with a range of conservation projects including condition assessments, specialist cleaning and repairs, which are all important aspects of how we manage the places of commemoration that help us acknowledge our military history.”

Round 2 of the Community War Memorials Fund will open on Remembrance Day, 11 November, 2022 and close on 13 February 2023.

Further information available at https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/.