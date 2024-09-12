Government seek to correct ‘misconceptions’ on Jetty Foreshores development



VOTERS across the Coffs Harbour LGA will have their say on the future of the Jetty Foreshores on Saturday as they head to the polls for local government elections.

Along with electing a new council, residents and ratepayers will be asked the following ‘yes’ or ‘no’ poll question: “The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore will be redeveloped. Do you agree that some of the foreshore land should be used for multi-level private residential development?”.

Ahead of Saturday’s vote, the NSW Government has moved to clarify “community misconceptions” about the scale of residential development and the amount of open space proposed as part of the revitalisation of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct.

Property and Development NSW Executive Director Vy Nguyen said the claim from some project detractors that the government’s foreshore proposal would include “high-rise development” is simply not true.

The area being suggested for residential development is a thin portion of land west of Jordan Esplanade.

“There is no current application with DPHI (Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure), nor any future proposal, to introduce high-rise buildings into the landscape,” Ms Nguyen said.

“The building heights proposed are from two to six storeys, which is consistent with established buildings at the Coffs Jetty.”

Many in the community have expressed concerns that open or green space will be compromised as a result of the development, however Ms Nguyen claims this is not the case.

“We have committed to fulfilling the community’s desire to enhance the existing open spaces of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct,” Ms Nguyen said.

“We will also be delivering an additional two and a half football fields worth of improved, usable green space.”

Sections of the community remain unconvinced about the benefits of potential residential development however.

In a letter to the editor this week, Kelly Blakely from Sapphire Beach raised concerns that residential development at the foreshores would lead to “permanent loss of public space, traffic congestion and parking issues”.

“It’s a project that will profit developers and create a new exclusive residential area,” she said.

“How long will it be before the new exclusive residents start complaining about noise and traffic issues, resulting in limiting public access and events in the Jetty area for the rest of the community?

“How long will it be before paid parking is introduced at the Jetty to help fund the upkeep of the new exclusive residential area?”

Coffs Coast artist James P Gilmour also cited traffic issues in a letter this week.

“What do the people of Coffs Harbour get with residential development west of Jordan Esplanade?

“Traffic congestion, nothing at all else.

“What do we lose?

“Importantly the sense of space; the reality is that most of the park from the dunes to Jordan Esplanade is less than 100 metres wide.

“With development west of Jordan Esplanade the park becomes a thin strip of park overlooked by apartments.”

By Doug CONNOR

