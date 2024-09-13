Grand final wins for Camden Haven netballers



ON Saturday the Camden Haven Netball Club converged on the Port Macquarie Netball Courts for the final time this year, with four teams contesting grand finals in summer-like heat.

In tow was a sea of supporters dressed in yellow and black, all buoyed by the recent success of their club.

Three Camden Haven sides were crowned premiers, an incredible achievement considering the club had zero grand finalists in 2023.

Taking home grand final wins were the 12Bs, Cadet 5s and Opens 3 teams.

It was heartbreak however for the Club’s Cadet 4 squad, who lost in their grand final fixture by just two goals.

Amid the club-wide celebrations, it was a particularly momentous day for Jade Drayton.

Jade, who serves as the club’s secretary, was a grand final winner as a player with the Opens 3 side, and as a coach with the Cadet 5s.

“The grand final day was full of emotions,” Jade said.

“I thought I had it all together in the morning but once we got to the courts I turned into a bag of nerves.

“When that final whistle blew and we won the game I cried again!

“However, I was much more put together for my game later in the afternoon.”

When asked about coaching her daughter Sara in the victorious Cadets 5 team, Jade said coaching your own child “has its challenges”.

“Keeping my ‘mum voice’ for home and putting my coaches hat on sometimes can be hard but I have loved making these memories with Sara while helping her grow into the player she is.”

Sara has also stepped up this year to become a very proficient umpire for the club.

Jade, ecstatic with the dual final victories, praised the travelling support.

“Winning both games was pretty awesome but so was seeing the black and yellow of our supporters out in force!

“Our little club has thrived this year and having four teams in the Grand Final was pretty special.”

This year was Jade’s second coaching within the Camden Haven Netball Club.

“I love coaching and plan on helping my team continue to grow in the years to come,” she said.

She is not done in the playing arena yet either.

“I will play for as long as my body will let me!” she said.

Four local players were named the recipients of Best and Fairest awards from Hastings Valley Netball Association.

Congratulations to Macy Morales from 11B, Dekoda Doyle and Helayna Butler from Cadet 4 and Lily Oxenbridge from Cadet 5.

By Jo DEMPSEY

