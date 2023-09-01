Grandmother pens first book on life lessons for littlies

WITH retirement from working life providing free time, and with grown up children delivering grandchildren for inspiration, Coffs Harbour’s Del Hardy has assumed a nom de plume and put pen to paper, publishing her first book.

Writing under the name Adele Sirromell, Del’s children’s book ‘Stranger Danger! Harry Bunny Beware!’ covers life lessons for littlies.



Del is making a personal appearance at the upcoming Artists in the Garden, in Coffs’ Botanic Garden on Sunday 3 September, where she will be giving a reading and signing books from about 12 noon.

The book is not just to entertain, but also carries an important message for children, in the three to eight year age group.

“My grandchildren live in Sydney and have spent many school holidays with us, both here in Coffs Harbour and at our holiday home on the Gold Coast,” Del told News Of The Area.

“Every parent’s and grandparent’s fear is child abduction.

“The tragic case of thirteen-year-old Daniel Morcombe shocked the nation.”

Del’s profit from the sale of the book will be donated by her to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

“I believe rhyming stories that entertain are an excellent way of communicating important messages to children, and there can be no more important message than this one.”

Having never published before, Del took a recommendation from author Susan Mackie, who suggested she submit the manuscript to Shawline Publishing (Hybrid Publishers) and was delighted when they accepted it for publication.

“I have always enjoyed writing, especially children’s stories.

“Over the years I have written many drafts with the hope of one day taking them further.

“Encouraged by my husband Greg, that day has arrived.

“I have other stories in the pipeline with similar life lessons using forest animals’ characters and the personality traits of our grandchildren and their friends.

“I am currently working on a draft about body image problems with young children.”

Del created her nom de plume, Adele Sirromell “as a nod to the creative literary gene of my family”.

“Morris is my maiden name and spelt backwards with the first three letters of my middle name, Ellen, created Sirromell.”

Adele is a proud mother of three adult children, two grandsons and a granddaughter.

Adele entwines the personality traits of her grandchildren and her love of nature into her writings.

By Andrea FERRARI