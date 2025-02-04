Grants open for NAIDOC Week celebrations Gloucester District Gloucester District by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 4, 2025February 4, 2025 Grants are available for community groups hosting NAIDOC Week events. MIDCOAST Council is currently offering grants for community-led events during NAIDOC week. Events celebrating NAIDOC Week, and this year’s theme “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy”, will be held between 6 and 13 July. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au MidCoast Council’s Manager of Libraries, Community and Cultural Services, Alex Mills, has urged the community to get involved. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to learn a bit more about our local Aboriginal culture,” he said. “The Gathang speaking people have a proud and strong history in the region and the NAIDOC events are a great way to get involved. “We are proud to be able to offer grants to Aboriginal Land Councils and Community Groups to hold events and functions.” Grants open from Monday 3 February to Sunday 2 March 2025. Any local groups thinking about applying for a grant just need to have a NAIDOC planning committee in place. For more information on the events happening around the MidCoast for NAIDOC Week head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub or contact Keen Emerson with any questions at keen.emerson@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.