Grants open for NAIDOC Week celebrations



MIDCOAST Council is currently offering grants for community-led events during NAIDOC week.

Events celebrating NAIDOC Week, and this year’s theme “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy”, will be held between 6 and 13 July.



MidCoast Council’s Manager of Libraries, Community and Cultural Services, Alex Mills, has urged the community to get involved.

“It’s a great opportunity for all of us to learn a bit more about our local Aboriginal culture,” he said.

“The Gathang speaking people have a proud and strong history in the region and the NAIDOC events are a great way to get involved.

“We are proud to be able to offer grants to Aboriginal Land Councils and Community Groups to hold events and functions.”

Grants open from Monday 3 February to Sunday 2 March 2025.

Any local groups thinking about applying for a grant just need to have a NAIDOC planning committee in place.

For more information on the events happening around the MidCoast for NAIDOC Week head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub or contact Keen Emerson with any questions at keen.emerson@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.