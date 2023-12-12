Grassroots football projects score funding through NSW Football Legacy Program



COFFS Coast football clubs and players have scored funding in a program designed to capture the lasting legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said two local projects are sharing in more than $43,000 for new facilities and participation initiatives, inspiring the next generation of footballers in our community.

They are the Northern Storm Football and Sports Club’s York St fields canteen ($30,000), and Rise Coffs Harbour’s Rise Youth Wellbeing Program ($13,850).

Mr Singh said the region’s football players had benefited from projects funded through the NSW Football Legacy Program.

“From girls and boys lacing up their boots for the first time to participants in our elite development programs, local players and their sports clubs have benefitted from projects funded through the NSW Football Legacy Program,” he said.

The Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast highlighted the importance of the NSW Football Legacy Program.

“Sport is part of the fabric of our community and I’m pleased this program established by the former Coalition Government is having a positive impact on local football across the Coffs Coast,” he said.

“Having the World Cup on home soil was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has inspired young girls and boys to lace up the boots and emulate their football heroes.

“The Football Legacy Fund, which was established by the former Liberals and Nationals Government, will deliver funding to improve infrastructure, creating more modern and accessible facilities for communities across NSW.”

The NSW Football Legacy Program will see a $10 million investment from the NSW Government to support football at all levels as a legacy of NSW hosting matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

By Aiden BURGESS