Grassy Head Plant Nursery supporting dune care



THE Coastal Plant Propagation Centre, known as the Grassy Head Plant Nursery, will continue supporting local dune care groups in 2025, providing plants for land care revegetation.

The nursery, which currently operates as a self-sufficient Crown Land Trust, was established in 1975 as a means to replenish local dunes after sand mining depletion.



The facility now caters for workshops and a soil conservation educational unit, all powered by solar panels.

A small group of volunteers descend to the nursery twice weekly, at 9am on Tuesday and Friday mornings, via a drive through the Grassy Head Caravan Park.

Secretary/treasurer Moira Ryan and onsite groundsman Vince Overton recently welcomed NOTA to the spacious workshop meeting room, where Moira described the importance of native plant propagation.

“In our role as a Reserve Trust we identify threatened species and collect plants and seeds for propagation which in time are provided to conservation groups, and we also have a wide variety of tube stock available for sale to the public.”

Moira pointed out the need for more general maintenance of the nursery grounds and explained that their dedicated team is diminishing.

“We desperately need more helpers, especially young and fit individuals,” she said.

“We are currently working to fulfill substantial orders, though there have been struggles with recent erratic weather conditions.”

Management is seeking more volunteers for the nursery and can facilitate people seeking to fulfill Mutual Obligation Requirements.

For more information contact Moira on 0421 911 294.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

