Great Dunny Hunt underway to get public toilets on the map



CONTINENCE Health Australia is back on the hunt for Australia’s missing public toilets.

Timed for the start of World Continence Week, the Great Dunny Hunt started on Monday, 14 April, and runs until Sunday 11 May.



People are being urged to look for loos and record their location so that every available toilet is registered on the National Public Toilet Map.

The map currently lists more than 24,200 toilets, but Continence Health Australia believes there are many “secret” amenities tucked away in small towns, parks, libraries, service stations, and newly-built community spaces.

With thousands of Australians relying on easy toilet access, the public is encouraged to help fill in the gaps.

“There are commercial businesses like transport companies, service stations and convenience chains, and shopping centres that have public toilets, and many may be missing from our map,” said Continence Health Australia Chief Executive Jim Cooper.

“We’re calling on the public to share their local knowledge and help us uncover these missing dunnies, making it easier for everyone to find a toilet when they need it.”

The National Public Toilet Map is an important resource for those living with incontinence.

A recent consumer survey found 49 percent of respondents don’t feel comfortable embarking on long trips without knowing where their first toilet stop will be.

Annually, there are over 3.2 million searches for public toilets on the National Public Toilet Map.

Dunny hunters can upload their submissions to continence.org.au/great-dunny-hunt and visit toiletmap.gov.au for more information.

Continence Health Australia is a not-for-profit organisation that provides information, support and resources for individuals, carers and health professionals.

It is the leading body promoting bladder and bowel control health, incontinence prevention, management, education, awareness, information and advocacy.

By Andrea FERRARI