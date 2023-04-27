Great Lakes Food Trail highlights region’s offerings

THE Great Lakes Food Trail for Autumn 2023 featured local produce, crafts and an assortment of other items from Forster, Wootton, Bungwahl and Bulahdelah areas.

The Food Trail aims to raise awareness, stimulate demand and strengthen markets for producers and providers from the Great Lakes region of the Barrington Coast.



These venues offer locals and visitors the opportunity to meet and talk to some of our best farmers and producers, with visitors coming from as far away as Sydney to savour the great produce this area has to offer.

Now in its seventh year, the event has become a much-awaited addition to the calendar.

“People love coming to the Food Trail and our future is assured because people want to know where and how their food is grown and that’s the service we provide,” Great Lakes Food Trail committee member Dale Bradshaw told News Of The Area.

“It’s about connecting our producers with the community and how it’s all produced and that’s the ethos of the trail,” said Mr Bradshaw.

At Bulahdelah, visitors to Old Inn Road Vineyard sampled their award winning range of wines and listened to a free talk on ‘What does your wine label tell you’, as well as indulging in some delicious Barrington Coast Creamery cheese.

At Wootton there was the opportunity to enjoy breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon tea at Hardwood Espresso, with visitors enjoying delicious artisan bread and pastries made fresh daily by chef Neal.

Just down the road at Great Lakes Paddocks, people were able to enjoy a delicious local produce platter and the always popular Great Lakes ‘wines and cheese’ flights – a sample of three wines paired with artisan cheeses in the stunning Back Paddock.

At Bungwahl there were pastry and pasta treats from the Maltese chef of Josants Kitchen with plants from Coomba Little Farm, and amazing local produce and treats from Palms Artisan Bakery, Topi Hill Organics, Hillside Honey and Farm to Fridge to name but a few on offer.

In Forster, Coastal Brewing company offered tastings of 90 different beers they have developed over the past few years with food from the Devil’s Que.

The next Great Lakes food Trail will be, weather permitting, in Spring 2023 with some exciting new additions.

By John SAHYOUN