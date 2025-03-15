Greens to launch Cowper campaign in Bellingen



THE Greens will launch their Cowper campaign in the main pavilion of the Bellingen Showgrounds, tonight (14 March) at 6pm.

Candidate Wendy Firefly will meet locals to discuss the issues she is passionate about.

Ms Firefly has been a social worker for 15 years, working with homelessness, mental health, drug and alcohol, youth, and aged care organisations.

She says this has given her a deep understanding of what is wrong with our government and the ever-growing divide between the rich and the poor.

Her father designed the first transfer station where rubbish was recycled and even worked to convert methane gas into electricity in the early 90s.

“Growing up in a progressive household, I knew from a young age that if nature is out of balance, there will be extreme weather events,” she said.

“I have been furious at the lack of commitment from the two major parties, both waiting until the final hour to implement Net Zero.

“The Greens have been fighting for climate action for 25 years.

“I feel like I have been protesting my whole life, whether it has been as a voice for marginalised communities, running blockades in the forest, or campaigns against industrial farming.

“My first protest was with my family against the Gulf War, yet we are still spending trillions and killing millions”.

Ms Firefly has been a long-time Greens supporter because she believes in grass roots democracy for the people from the people.

She said she was also brought up knowing about the injustice of colonisation and the importance of First Nations people.

The main policies The Greens will be taking to the election are affordable rent and housing, to get people into their first home and to address the homelessness crisis; mental and dental health coverage under Medicare; free access to doctors and professional medical support; wiping student debt and offering free university and TAFE places; and raising the apprenticeship wage so everyone can pursue their dreams.

The Greens say they will legalise cannabis to reduce the pressure on the criminal justice and incarceration systems, create a taxable growth industry and provide environmental and health benefits.

The Greens stand for First Nations Justice through truth telling, treaty and protection of land and water.

“I have always felt the need to stand up for what’s right, and this is why I’m running for the Federal election.

“We need to remember this is a policy competition not a personality contest so please look at The Greens’ policies and Vote 1 Greens in the house and the Senate to send a strong message for change.”

By Andrew VIVIAN