

WITH the NRL season having kicked off last month, Coffs Coast players get their own chance to take to the field again when the latest Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off this weekend.

Sawtell Panthers and the Grafton Ghosts clash in their opening game of the season on Sunday afternoon at Rex Hardaker Oval.

The Panthers were preliminary finalists last season, while the Ghosts were knocked out in the first week of the finals.

Coffs Harbour Comets start their season with a Sunday afternoon clash against the Macksville Sea Eagles at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Comets will look to bounce back from a wooden spoon season, while the Sea Eagles made the second week of the finals last season.

Woolgoolga Seahorses travel to take on the South Grafton Rebels on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahorses finished runners up last year after winning their maiden premiership in 2023, while the Rebels failed to make the finals last season.

The defending premiers Nambucca Roosters have the opening round bye, and begin their premiership defence in Round 2 against the Grafton Ghosts in Grafton.

Coffs Harbour Comets reserves begin their campaign for a third straight premiership, when they play host to the Macksville Sea Eagles in their grand final rematch this weekend.

Sawtell Panthers women begin their premiership defence at home against the Grafton Ghosts.

Nambucca Roosters Under 18s begin their premiership defence in Round 2 against the Grafton Ghosts.

Coffs Harbour Comets and Sawtell Panthers meet in their first local derby of the season during Round 5 on Sunday, 25 May at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Nambucca Roosters and the Woolgoolga Seahorses meet in their grand final rematch during Round 7 on Sunday, 15 June in Woolgoolga.

This season’s finals series gets underway on Saturday, 16 August, with the grand final to be played on Sunday, 7 September.

