Gumbaynggirr artist Alison Williams wins Saltwater Freshwater Art Award



GUMBAYNGGIRR artist Alison Williams has won first prize in the Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award for 2023.

Alison is the creative director at the Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Corindi Beach.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Sticks ‘n’ Stones will break my bones, but words will never help me,” Alison said of the piece.

“On 10 August 1987 Prime Minister Hawke announced the formation of a Royal Commission to investigate the causes of deaths of Aboriginal people who were held in state and territory jails.

“The Royal Commission was established in response to a growing public concern that deaths in custody of Aboriginal people were too common and poorly explained.

“500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody in Australia since the Royal Commission and the average has increased from 10.5 to 15.1 deaths each year.

“Many of the recommendations from the Royal Commission have not been adopted and some partially, and many remain just words on paper.

“The 15 and 1/2 sticks are the tally marks used to record the deaths whilst the stones represent the various acts of neglect and abuse within the criminal justice system.”

The artwork is mixed media on stretched linen measuring 1000mm x 1300mm.

Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 is a touring exhibition combining the Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition.

The exhibition started its journey on Gadigal land in Sydney, opening at Boomalli Aboriginal Art Gallery on Friday 18 August.

This year’s exhibition is curated by proud Wiradjuri woman Catherine Croll from the Riverina Region of NSW, now living on Awabakal Country in Mulubinba (Newcastle).

For more information visit www.saltwaterfreshwater.com.au for tour dates and partner galleries.

This project is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.

Alison will host the exhibition at Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery later in the year.

By Andrea FERRARI