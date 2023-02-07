Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raiders make winning return to the field

THE Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raiders have made a winning return to the field after more than fifteen years.

The Raiders have won their first two games of the new East Coast Tribal League season.

The Raiders won their opening game of the season 38-10 against the Garruka Gimbisi Valley at Kempsey.

The Coffs Coast side backed it up with a 24-12 win in the second round against the Dunghutti Nulla side at Smithtown.

The Raiders two wins came as they returned to the field more than 15 years after the club disbanded.

The Raiders sit at the top of the East Coast Tribal League ladder after two rounds, with the competition resuming after many players participated in various teams at the Newcastle All Blacks 9s Knockout.

The East Coast Tribal League caters for Aboriginal teams on the NSW Mid North Coast, and made its debut last season.

The Raiders will look to make it three wins in a row to start the season when they take on Dunghutti Bingayi Macleay River this weekend in Kempsey.

The Raiders women also play this weekend against the Dunghutti Connexions.

The Coffs Coast Raiders first home game of the season will be on Saturday, 25 February, when they also host the other Round 6 matches in Coramba.

By Aiden BURGESS