Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raidettes get set for grand final

THE Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raidettes are ready to bring home a trophy.

The Raidettes are set to contest the women’s grand final of this year’s East Coast Tribal League, when they take on the Dunghutti Connexions at Kempsey on Saturday.

The Raidettes finished this season as minor premiers and qualified for the grand final with a win against Biripi South Taree in their semi-final at Tuncurry.

The Raidettes had a 24-16 win against the Dunghutti Connexions in their previous meeting this season at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Raidettes player Heather Duncan was expecting a tough game from a quality side.

“Dunghutti will be very strong, like always, and they have some very fast players,” she said.

“It will be a very close match.”

The women’s grand final kicks off at 11.30am on Saturday, 1 April at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey.

The Dunghutti Dolphins South West Rocks and Gimbisi Valley Garruka face off in the men’s grand final.

By Aiden BURGESS