Gumbaynggirr music project launches



THE Girrwaa Daguula (People Together) Choir is a new project by Gumbaynggirr language champion Uncle Micklo Jarrett and passionate music lover Ruth Kennedy.

It’s a community choir, meeting weekly, where all are welcome to join in.



The songs will be learned first in English, taught by Ruth, and then in Gumbaynggirr with Micklo.

“We’re excited to share our passion for music and language to create a unifying, joyous, educational experience for our community,” Ruth told News Of The Area.

“Participants will learn how to sing in harmony and as part of a group.

“They will learn to sing traditional first nations and popular songs in English and Gumbaynggirr languages.”

Ruth will lead the choir musically, drawing on her eleven years of facilitating community choirs; working with people of all generations, races, cultures, religions, ages and genders to create a safe space for all.

A community development worker of 24 years, she is also a talented group facilitator and musician.

She hosts the Fruits of the Earth Radio Program on 2BBB, featuring a different musical theme each week.

Her energy for music is endless.

Micklo is a qualified early childhood teacher with a Masters in Indigenous Languages Education.

He teaches the Gumbaynggirr language across the Mid North Coast.

Since 2014, Micklo has been Head Aboriginal Language and Culture Trainer for the Gumbaynggirr Language and Culture Nest, managed by the NSW Department of Education, and is currently Senior Education Officer for Aboriginal Languages.

Ruth and Micklo have collaborated on several projects in the recent past.

Girrwaa Daguula Choir meetings will be held at the Talarm Community Hall, Talarm, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesdays, starting on 7 February.

“No experience is necessary, and all are welcome,” said Ruth.

To find out more, contact Ruth by email at cosmorocka@gmail.com or call 0413 288 066.

By Andrea FERRARI

