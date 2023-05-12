Gurmesh Singh receives multiple Shadow Ministry appointments

MEMBER for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was named Shadow Minister for Tourism, Shadow Minister for Emergency Services and Shadow Minister for the North Coast by NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman and NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders on Tuesday 9 May.

“I’m extremely honoured, and proud, to be Shadow Minister for Tourism, Shadow Minister for Emergency Services and Shadow Minister for the North Coast,” said Mr Singh.

“These are extremely important portfolios, and I will give them my all, but my priority will always be the people of the Coffs Harbour Electorate.

“For the residents of the North Coast, it’s important their interests are represented by someone who lives in, and has an intimate knowledge of, the issues and challenges facing our region.

“I look forward to having productive working relationships with our Labor Government counterparts to deliver the best outcomes for our local communities.

“I also look forward to working with my Nationals colleagues led by the new Leader of the Nationals, Dugald Saunders, and Deputy Leader of the Nationals, Bronnie Taylor.

“I also acknowledge the leadership and guidance of the former Nationals leader Paul Toole, who will continue to serve our party with distinction.

“We now look forward to getting on with the important task of holding the NSW Labor Government to account,” Mr Singh said.

In announcing the appointment, Mr Speakman said, ”Both in Parliament, and in every community across our state, our team will focus on the issues that matter to people, listen to the people of NSW and work constructively to develop solutions to improve the infrastructure, services and programs people rely on daily.

“From cost-of-living challenges and ever tighter family budgets, to housing affordability, reliable energy, local infrastructure needs and upholding integrity in government, we will ensure we’re focused on the people of NSW.

“We will be standing up for small business and backing them to grow and create jobs; advocating for policies that help families; and crafting policies that build stronger and more cohesive communities.”

NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders said the excellent mix of experience and fresh faces would serve the Coalition well and give it the best chance at the next election.

“Our team will drive the policies that make a real impact on our regions and build the case for the necessary investment in our communities, delivering infrastructure and services our state needs.”

By Andrea FERRARI