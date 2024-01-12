Gypsy Art Group display work at Botanic Garden



THE North Coast Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour is looking wonderful following recent rain, the perfect place to wander and relax.

The gardens are also the place to view the Gypsy Art Group Summer Exhibition, chat to artists and participate in free hands-on workshops.



Gypsy Art Group members have been busy using their creative talents to prepare a range of artworks for their Summer Exhibition.

Group member Kerrie Stewart creates art through ‘eco printing’.

The process uses collected foliage layered on any natural fibre, including paper, silk and cotton.

The shapes created are either steamed or simmered in eucalyptus liquid.

Tannin in the eucalyptus combines with chemicals in the foliage to dye shapes on the material.

“The finished products can be used as wearables, or to create cards or artworks,” Ms Stewart said.

She will be demonstrating eco printing on paper on Saturday, January 13 at 11am.

Other workshops include gelli printing with Faye Sharples on Sunday and concertina books with Sharron Arnold on Monday.

The Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday workshops are, respectively, travel journals with Ann Sheppard, cards (sketched and stamped) with Lyn Yeadon and wrapping paper with Faye Sharples.

The Gypsy Art Group welcomes new members of any skill level to its fortnightly meeting at the Boambee Community Centre, from 9am to 1 pm.

The cost is $10 per session, with no joining fee.

By Andrew VIVIAN