Haldon’s five goal masterclass in Premier Youth League



THE North Coast’s Anderson Haldon ran riot with five goals in a 6-1 demolition of Newcastle heavyweights Edgeworth Eagles in the Premier Youth League under-18s at Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker delivered a masterclass in finishing, tormenting the Edgeworth defence with a ruthless display that had the visitors shell-shocked.

Every touch was clinical as he showcased the kind of composure that will have scouts taking notice.

Haldon opened the scoring in the twelfth minute, weaving past defenders before coolly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, he was at it again, ghosting into the box to glance home a well-timed header from a free kick.

His hat-trick was complete before halftime, with the No.9 winning and converting a penalty with trademark confidence, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to put North Coast in complete control at 3-0.

And he wasn’t done yet.

Haldon added two more in the second half, capping a five-star performance that will be talked about for years to come.

North Coast were rampant and Edgeworth were stunned, as the locals romped to a statement victory.

While Haldon stole the headlines, it was a mixed day for the North Coast squads.

The Under 13s battled to a gritty 1-0 win, but the Under 15s and Under 16s struggled against a well-drilled Edgeworth outfit, going down 4-0 and 4-1, respectively.

The Under 14s looked set for a share of the spoils thanks to Pippa Dodd’s stunning free kick, but Edgeworth struck late to snatch a 2-1 victory, rounding off a day of highs and lows for the hosts.

North Coast now turn their attention to New Lambton, making the trip to Macquarie on Saturday, 5 April, as they look to build on their momentum.

By David WIGLEY

