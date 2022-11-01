Halloween Bash at Jetty Beach House

THE Halloween Bash on Saturday night, 29 October at The Jetty Beach House upped the ante on Coffs’ night life with visiting live bands, free make-up to complement everyone’s Halloween dress-ups and late-night hours.

“The bands, crowd and team at Jetty Beach House embraced the Halloween spirit,” organiser Ed Martin from Broken Open Productions told News Of The Area.

“Makeup artist Milly Brown from Faces by Milly took everyone’s outfits to the next level with incredible Halloween face painting, free of charge to ticket holders.

“The new chef featured a special menu that was a hit with raving reviews about the food.”

Bringing in live bands from out of town, Ed reports the band members were stunned at the Coffs Harbour setting.

“It wasn’t just the crowd that had a great night, the bands were amazed by the beauty and charm of the Coffs Coast.

“They instantly fell in love with the area and have it on their destination list for future tours,” he said.

One of the bands to take the stage was Brixton Alley, originally from the UK.

“Coffs was awesome, such a fun crowd and the work being put in by everyone to rejuvenate the music scene there is going to attract more touring bands for sure,” the band said.

“We can’t wait to go back.”

Living Sunsets, playing their first gig as a band, said they had a blast.

“Epic stage and production setup from Broken Open Productions who went beyond our expectations with such a professional setup,” they said.

“Owners Ed and Lindsay know how to make their bands feel right at home with a stellar green room adjacent to the stage where the bands were able to chill and kick back prior to coming on stage.

“Jetty Beach House has gotta be the number one place on the Coffs Coast for live music.

“We’re playing their weekend festival Summer Sesh with many other great acts, we can’t wait.”

The Living Sunsets trio kicked off The Halloween Bash, instantly changing the energy from dinner to full-on rock concert with their big sound.

From there, the venue quickly escalated into a night of non-stop dancing when Brixton Alley took the stage with their energetic and vibrant performance.

Headliner Surf Trash kept the party going until late into the night.

“Playing both crowd-favourite hits and new songs, people were singing along and having an incredible time,” said Ed.

“Their stage presence and performance without a doubt showed their vast experience touring all over the country.

“It was great to see the entire crowd dancing and getting into the live music, something which can be a rare scene in the area.

“With later set times of 8pm, 9pm and 10pm, ending at 11pm, the gig also shows that the Coffs Coast can have a nightlife that mimics larger cities,” he said.

Check out Broken Open Production’s new event calendar, Stage Coffs Coast, at stagecoffscoast.com.

By Andrea FERRARI