Hannam Vale community excited to host Autumn market



THE Hannam Vale Reserve Committee will host its Autumn Market on Sunday, 30 March, showcasing the village’s community spirit, creativity and connection.

Nestled between Port Macquarie and Taree, just 10 kilometres off the highway on a sealed road, Hannam Vale Reserve offers the perfect setting for a day of exploration.



Visitors can browse a diverse range of market stalls, enjoy the sounds of live music, and soak in the friendly atmosphere.

Families will delight in activities such as face painting for the little ones, while food lovers can savour a variety of offerings, from a classic BBQ to delicious sweet treats like ice cream and gelato.

And with fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, there’s an extra incentive to get involved.

Even furry friends are welcome, provided they are kept on a lead.

“It is about bringing the community together, for families and visitors to enjoy a great, fun-filled day in our beautiful valley,” shared Hannam Vale resident Sharon Bain.

But beyond the fun and festivities, this event serves a deeper purpose.

The Autumn Market serves as a fundraiser for the maintenance and improvement of Hannam Vale Reserve and Pavilion – an important community asset that receives no funding or support from the local council.

As Crown land, the responsibility for upkeep falls entirely on the community, guided by the dedicated efforts of the Reserve Committee.

This year’s fundraising efforts aim to enhance the reserve’s facilities, with a focus on making amenities more accessible for those with disabilities and improving access to clean drinking water.

“This market day is a major fundraising event for the ongoing preservation and maintenance of the grounds, pavilion, playground and amenities as well as future improvements of our Crown Land Reserve for the community to enjoy,” Sharon said.