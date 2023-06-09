Happy Boxes Toormina wins Post Office grant

THE Happy Boxes Project in Toormina has been awarded a People of Post grant of $1,000 having been successfully nominated by Bonville Post Office in Australia Post’s annual grant program.

“Being successful in the People of Post Grant will help us to continue providing a culturally safe space for truth telling stories, healing, connectedness, and yarning,” Noelene Skinner, Lead Project Coordinator told News Of The Area.



“This grant will also give us the opportunity to continue providing more cultural programs for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and youth living on Gumbaynggirr country.”

Happy Boxes’ main project empowers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women through alleviating the barriers of accessing basic needs in remote communities across Australia.

The Happy Boxes themselves are beautiful boxes of toiletries, sanitary items and self-care products given to Indigenous women in remote communities.

The Happy Boxes Project operates in Toormina with a local program called Nyami Gawbarri (Women’s Gathering) in Gumbaynggirr language.

“Our local programs in Toormina consist of yarning circles, social and emotional well-being supports, teen programs, Elders programs, drop ins, mum’s and bub’s group and arts and crafts.

“One of our favourite programs is the cultural screen-printing workshops with a local Elder, Aunty Jenny.

“These workshops engage participants of all ages by having gatherings and yarning sessions whilst creating their designs with the guidance of a local Aboriginal Elder,” said Noelene.

The Happy Boxes Project is committed to continue supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and youth in the most remote corners of Australia.

Australia Post’s People of Post initiative sees local posties using their connections and first-hand experiences within their community to nominate organisations as possible grant recipients that they know are having a big impact in their neighbourhood.

Australia Post General Manager Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Nicky Tracey, said the annual program would once again help hundreds of grassroots and not-for-profit groups thrive, and it was rewarding to deliver the news to recipients during National Volunteer Week.

“Across more than 4,000 Post Offices and one of the largest national workforces, everyday our team members see the importance of local community connection, particularly in regional and rural Australia,” Ms Tracey said.

“These grants give our team members the opportunity to recognise and support the meaningful work being done by local community groups they are passionate about, at a time where many need a helping hand.

“Volunteers and non-profits are the backbone of our communities, making a positive difference to individuals and communities every day.”

By Andrea FERRARI