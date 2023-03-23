Have a Big Cuppa at Gumma for a great cause

NOT content with just fighting fires, the team at the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade have also joined the fight against cancer.

On Saturday 1 April 2023, commencing at 9:30 am, in the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade Shed, the Gumma Brigade will host an event they are calling the Big Cuppa to raise much needed funds in support of the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group Inc.



“For a gold coin donation you can come into the Fire Brigade Shed and enjoy some tea or coffee and some good company while you are supporting a great cause,” Dawn Lang, President of the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade, told News Of The Area.

“There will also be a trading table and a mini market with plants and other items for sale with every cent raised staying local.”

Captain of the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade, Rob Mills, added, “All of our team will be here and getting right behind this event as we all know someone who has been affected by cancer.”

All monies raised for the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group stays in the Nambucca Valley and is used to assist local cancer patients and their families.

The group purchases patient aid equipment such as walking sticks and even bigger ticket items such as electric beds.

The Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group also helps out with pharmacy bills for cancer patients when needed and other patient support requirements that may arise.

Irene Rowsell, President of the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group Inc, told News Of The Area, “All support we provide is completely confidential.”

Irene concluded by expressing her gratitude to the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade and by saying, “Don’t be an April fool, come and have a Big Cuppa n the Gumma Rural Fire Brigade Shed on 1 April and help those with cancer.”

If you are on the cancer journey and in need of assistance, please contact Irene Rowsell on (02) 6568 9090 or Wendy Hunter on 0401 834 568.

By Mick BIRTLES