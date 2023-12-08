Have your say on Coffs Harbour Bypass Place, Design and Landscape Plan



AS WORK on the Coffs Harbour bypass hits full speed, the community is being invited to provide feedback on the project’s draft Place Design and Landscape plan.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the plan described the urban, architectural and landscape design proposals for the completed joint Australian and NSW government-funded bypass.



“On completion, the fourteen-kilometre Coffs Harbour bypass will save motorists up to twelve minutes of travel time and let them bypass up to twelve sets of traffic lights,” the spokesperson said.

“This development will improve safety, travel times and livability in Coffs Harbour, but we also want it to be a project the people of Coffs are proud of.

“That’s why we’re asking for their feedback on the draft Place Design and Landscape plan, which is now out for community consultation.

“A concept of ‘Mountains to the Sea’ has been adopted for the draft plan, and it reflects the unique setting of the bypass where the new Pacific Motorway will sit between, and offer views of, the Great Dividing Range and the Pacific Ocean.”

The draft plan has been prepared to complement the visual attributes of three distinct character zones along the bypass route:

– Korora Basin: the northern section of the corridor skirts the ridge line and runs through the highly constrained resorts district where topography, biodiversity, community and tourism all intersect.

– Coffs Harbour Basin: the central section of the corridor is visually prominent interfacing with urban development in the flatlands and the foothills of the escarpment.

– Boambee Basin: the southern section of the corridor is a key biodiversity corridor where the alignment is built up through the flats and undulating landscape.

Drop-in sessions will be held on the following dates.

– Wednesday 13 December – Opal Cove Resort, Opal Boulevard from noon to 4pm

– Thursday 14 December – Key Community Group, 61 West High Street from 9:30am to noon

– Thursday 14 December – Key Community Group, 61 West High Street from 4pm to 7pm

– Friday 15 December – Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Earl Street from 8am to 10am

– Friday 15 December – The Link, 631 Hogbin Drive from noon to 2:30pm

– Saturday 16 December – Coffs Harbour Showgrounds, 123 Pacific Highway from 9am to 3pm

People can provide their feedback by emailing community@chbteam.com.au or via an online feedback form at www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.

Consultation closes on 22 December.

Feedback will be considered by the project and a consultation report will be produced on key themes and the project’s responses.