Have your say on draft Cemetery Strategy



GIVE your feedback on the draft Cemetery Strategy which has been developed after community consultation this year.

MidCoast Council manages 34 cemeteries across the region.



The draft strategy aims to ensure cemetery operations meet changing NSW regulatory requirements and provides consistency across the Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas.

Council has engaged Locale Consulting to undertake the project on its behalf, who have consulted with communities across the MidCoast during 2023.

They also heard from interest groups, the National Trust, Heritage and cemetery groups, Council staff and committees as part of the consultation.

The draft strategy identifies six principles to guide the future management of cemeteries across the MidCoast.

They are respect and care, heritage and history, environmental assets, accessible documentation, consistency and cultural understanding.

There are 30 recommendations for future management of the cemeteries, with ten of those prioritised.

Head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cemeteries-strategy for more information on the project.

Provide your feedback before the consultation ends on Sunday 11 February 2024.