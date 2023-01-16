Have your say on MidCoast’s draft Aboriginal Action Plan

MIDCOAST Council is inviting the community to provide feedback on the MidCoast Draft Aboriginal Action Plan.

Council worked with the community to develop the draft plan, which is on public exhibition until 3 March 2023.



“Our Aboriginal Action Plan supports our commitment to strengthening our relationship with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” said Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

Supporting Aboriginal people is important to the MidCoast community, with 6.9 per cent of residents identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, well above the NSW regional average of 4.7 per cent.

“We want to see all people in our region thrive, and to do this we need to understand the gaps and needs in order to better support services already in place,” added Mr De Szell.

Council says the Plan was shaped with input from the community, identifying what’s important to our Aboriginal residents and provides a strategy for improving outcomes across a range of every-day experiences.

The draft Plan identifies key issues across the areas of health and wellbeing, education training and employment, housing, safe communities and justice, inclusion and participation and outlines goals and initiatives to reduce disadvantage experienced by the MidCoast Aboriginal community.

It also addresses how Council can work with external agencies to better deliver services for our communities.

The community was encouraged to participate in the development of the plan through surveys, by attending one of the pop-ups held across the region, attending a yarn-up, or one of the youth engagement workshops that were undertaken in MidCoast public high schools in early 2022.

To provide feedback on the draft plan, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-action-plan