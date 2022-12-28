Have your say on planning rule changes to prohibit caravan parks in rural zones

NAMBUCCA Valley Council is currently inviting comments on changes to the Nambucca Local Environmental Plan (LEP).

The intention of the planning proposal is to prohibit caravan parks outside urban areas by prohibiting caravan parks within the RU2 Rural Landscape and R5 Large Lot Residential zones.



Caravan Parks are already prohibited within the RU1, RU3, C1, C2, C3, and C4 zones.

Having recently campaigned against a large-scale ‘caravan park’ style development in Scotts Head, the Scotts Head Community Group have indicated they will make a submission in support of the amendment.

“It (the amendment) will prevent future Ingenia style ‘caravan park’ developments being proposed on rural zoned land,” said a statement from the group.

“It will also mean that caravan parks will be limited to those zones and locations where they can be supported with appropriate infrastructure, such as water, sewer and transport – and where residents are less likely to be exposed to natural hazards such as flooding and bushfire.”

For more information on the proposed LEP amendment, go to the Nambucca Council website, click on ‘Council and Engagement’, then click on ‘Advertisements & Documents on Exhibition’.

The draft LEP is also displayed at Council’s Administration Centre at 44 Princess Street, Macksville during business hours.

Written submissions are encouraged and will be received up until 4.30 pm Monday 17 January 2023.

Please note that any submission may be incorporated in a Council business paper or otherwise publicly disclosed.

Submissions should be addressed to the General Manager, Nambucca Valley Council, PO Box 177, Macksville NSW 2447 or council@nambucca.nsw.gov.au.