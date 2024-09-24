Have your say on Stroud Showground



A DRAFT plan of management for the Stroud Showground is on public exhibition from 18 September to Sunday 3 November 2024.

The draft plan includes detailed actions that identify management strategies and new proposed facilities for Stroud Showground.



“Stroud Showground is an important social hub for the local community. It is a valuable contributor to the town’s economic growth as a visitor attraction and accommodation site,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager of Strategy and Projects, Amanda Hatton.

“Activities held at this loved site include the annual agricultural show, brick throwing and rolling pin competition, rodeo and other horse sports, tennis, football, cricket, skateboarding, swimming and recreational camping,” said Ms Hatton.

Facilities include an arena, amenities block, basketball, netball and tennis courts, camping sites, kiosk, pavilions, skatepark, picnic settings, clubhouse, storage shed, BBQ shelter, playground and swimming pool.

The plan of management includes an audit of the current condition of these facilities.

There are no actions proposed for the swimming pool as Council has recently completed community consultation on the swimming pool operations and determined outcomes.

Some of the new proposals for the showground include multi sport facilities, a change room facility for sporting teams, parking near new sporting fields and an improved electricity power distribution system.

Community feedback will be considered for inclusion in the Plan of Management before it is endorsed by Council.

The projects in the Plan of Management will be mostly funded by future grants and with funding by MidCoast Council’s capital works budget.

To view the draft plan and have your say, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/stroud-showground-draft-plan-management.