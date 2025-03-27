Hawks Nest A Grade Pennant Team earns historic promotion to Division 1



THE Hawks Nest Golf Club A Grade Pennant Team has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing a hard-fought Division 2 playoff victory over Charlestown to earn promotion to Division 1 for the 2026 NDGA Competition.

Under the leadership of Captain Matt Kirkwood, the team displayed resilience and determination throughout the season, finishing second in the round-robin series to secure a spot in the highly anticipated final against top-ranked Charlestown.

The playoff match took place on Sunday 16 March at Waratah Golf Club and was a tightly contested battle, ending in a dramatic 4-all draw.

With promotion on the line, the teams headed to a playoff, where Kirkwood delivered a clutch birdie on the first extra hole to seal the victory and a historic promotion for Hawks Nest.

Key wins on the day came from Kirkwood, Andrew Cairney, Jim Rutter, and Warwick Jones.

The team’s success, however, was a testament to the collective efforts of all players who had contributed throughout the season.

Representing Hawks Nest in the final were Mackinley Sullivan, Robbie Richards, Warren Gorton, and Craig Tuckwell, with additional squad members Ben Forsyth, Toby Elvy, Club General Manager Peter Davies, and dedicated caddy Paul Jackson offering vital support.

Also contributing to the team’s journey throughout the series were Garth Allen and Brendan van Spreeuwel, whose performances played an important role in securing Hawks Nest’s place in the final.

Ahead of the match, the team took a moment to express their gratitude to Team Managers Dave Gilbert and Fred Sparksman, presenting them with a commemorative plaque and golf shirts in recognition of their unwavering commitment throughout the season.

Post-match celebrations also included a heartfelt tribute to Kirkwood, who was presented with a gift and card in appreciation of his leadership.

Hawks Nest Club Captain Les Sainty commended the team on their outstanding achievement, highlighting the dedication and effort that propelled them to this milestone.

Their triumph not only cements Hawks Nest’s place among the region’s top competitors but also marks an exciting new chapter for the club as it prepares for the challenges of Division 1 in 2026.

Congratulations to the entire team, coaching staff, and supporters for a well-earned victory!

By Emily MCCORMACK

