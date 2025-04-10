Hawks Nest and Narrabeen clubs celebrate 21 years of fishing



THE Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Club (HNGCSC) and Narrabeen Fisho’s, met for their 21st fishing competition on Sunday 30 March.

The waters surrounding Hawks Nest were again the setting.

“Narrabeen don’t have a clubhouse, so they come out our way every year,” HNGCSC’s Michelle Cole told News Of The Area.

“The clubs just alternate catering the event.

“We use half-bag limits for sustainable fishing and the winners are determined on an average of points.

“All scoring is based on fish weight, size, number, and diversity of breed caught.

Such inter-club relationships are a great way for regional towns to boost local economies in the off seasons.

“It is like seeing old friends again, even if we don’t see each other all year in between.”

The home field advantage certainly proved valuable, with Hawks Nest members winning first place in all categories.

Levi Peeters took out the men’s competition with Jet Kelleher from Narrabeen a close second.

Ladies champion was Christine McKenzie and runner-up was Diane Woods, both from Hawks Nest.

‘Jobe’ from Hawks Nest claimed Junior Champion.

Hawks Nest was the overall winner, with the annual shield handed to President Phil Jones by Narrabeen Fisho’s President Steve Reid.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

