Hawks Nest community enjoys Seniors Festival

THE second Seniors Festival at Hawks Nest was a great success with plenty to see, lots of people to meet, and great entertainment.

The event was opened by the Worimi with a heartfelt Welcome to Country by local resident Dr Elizabeth McEntyre followed by a smoking and cleansing ceremony by Uncle Justin Ridgeway.



Locals and visitors were encouraged to share the smoke of the gum leaves which has cleansing properties and helps set a pathway for a brighter future.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington acknowledged Mr John Verdon for 50 years’ service as a Justice of the Peace, awarding a Certificate of Appreciation for this important long standing volunteer role.

The President of the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA), Mr Bruce Murray, acknowledged the volunteers and announced that HNTGPA had successfully won a Regional NSW Grant of $117,000 to install outdoor exercise equipment in Providence Bay Park in Hawks Nest.

“This year our Expo features around forty local exhibitors, with representatives from health, travel industry, local arts and crafts, seniors’ education (U3A), legal services, residential homes, community groups, sporting, social, and service groups,” said Bruce.

“Events such as these are important for sharing information across our wider senior’s community, with people being able to connect with stallholders in person and receive information firsthand while enjoying the entertainment and food.”

The warm day was well attended with numbers again around 1200 with over 450 sausages and fifteen kilos of onions cooked, all handed out for free by the busy Tea Gardens Lions.

The stage featured live music with a marvellous double set by favourite local band SAGE, the enjoyable Tea Gardens School Band, the laid-back tunes of the Bundy Boys, and rising new local star, guitarist and singer Ewald Jordaan.

The day ended with lots of winners drawn for prizes from Estia Health, the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club, HNTGPA as well as Lucky Door Prizes donated by many local businesses (all winners contacted).

The HNTGPA recognises that these events cannot happen without a lot of support and hard work from many people, especially the sponsors, community groups, stallholders , and volunteers.

The event was proudly sponsored by the NSW Government, the HNTGPA and many local community groups and businesses.

The HNTGPA welcomes event feedback and any new ideas for our next NSW Seniors Festival in 2024.

Email HNTGProgress@gmail.com.