Hawks Nest Golf Club Dart Competition Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 6, 2022 Winners Michelle Cole and Darren Rapley with Runners Up Sandra Hagan and John Edwards. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 1 December. Winners: Michelle Cole and Darren Rapley. Runners up: Sandra Hagan and John Edwards. Ladies Highest Score: Marion Smith -107. Mens Highest Score: Trevor Wall-126. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp. Everyone is welcome to play. By John EDWARDS