Hawks Nest Golf Club Dart Competition

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 1 December.

Winners: Michelle Cole and Darren Rapley.

Runners up: Sandra Hagan and John Edwards.

Ladies Highest Score: Marion Smith -107.

Mens Highest Score: Trevor Wall-126.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome to play.

By John EDWARDS