Hawks Nest Golf Club hosts big kids’ discos



KIDS united for dance-filled fun and games at the Hawks Nest Golf Club’s ‘Kids Only Disco Night’ events over the summer holidays, with still more to come.

The Golf Club’s events organiser, Emily McCormack, explained how the discos were a relatively new innovation for the Club, alongside its summer golf camps, helping to make the Club a premier family-friendly destination.



“Events like these can really bring people together, and we’ve had an amazing turnout these holidays,” Emily said.

The excitement was palpable as the family cars rolled up, and the kids entered the Club to the sound of their favourite pop singers.

Kids of all ages got active, some barely walking, others just having fun, and even some parents got jiggy at their juniors’ insistence.

The music and entertainment have been provided by DJ Nathan from Vesta Kids, a Newcastle-based kids entertainment company that does parties and similar events all over the Hunter.

“It is so great to see the kids having a blast, and DJ Nathan is really good with them, making it really interactive with games and dancing.”

One look at the dancefloor, swarming with limitlessly energetic children, allows a clear appreciation for the effort that goes into such an event for the kids on their summer holiday.

“They take a little warming up, but usually once Taylor Swift comes on, they really get going,” Emily noted, as ‘Shake It Off’ blared from the speakers.

Never letting their attention slip, the summer holiday energy was burned off via multiple games of movement and songs, the DJ calling out the styles and the kids screaming their delight at each change-up.

With the recent high humidity on top of our typically hot summer days, many parents took advantage of the chance to keep the kids safe and indoors to end the day.

The first such event took place a week prior, the next is scheduled for Thursday 18 January.

“We’ve held our discos running through the holiday periods for the last eight months, and we will definitely continue to have them in the future!” Emily added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

