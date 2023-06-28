Hawks Nest Golf Club offers winter options for family-friendly fun

WINTER may be making the waters too cold for a dip, but the Hawks Nest Golf Club (HNGC) has planned a series of family-friendly events and activities parallel to its professional calendar this year.

“The Club has re-introduced live music, for kids and adults, with a few discoes already organised as winter set in,” HNCG spokesperson Emily McCormack told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The disco back in the April holidays saw close to 60 kids, bigger and better than we expected it to be,” she said.

There is a raft of kid-friendly activities in the mix to warm up the kids with some healthy physical activity during the coming winter school holidays, including a Magic Show on 9 July, the next kids disco on the 13th, and a series of kids’ golf clinics, run by the club’s professional himself.

“It will be a great way to introduce the game of golf to kids with a fun atmosphere,” Andrew McCormack, the HNGC golf pro, told NOTA.

“We would love to see more kids around the club,” Andrew said, himself a father and no doubt supremely aware of the need for more active ways for kids to spend their holidays, rather than cloistered inside with a screen.

With the club aiming to attract more family-oriented groups, a ‘Family Fun Golf Day’ is in the works for the September holidays.

There is also a plan to introduce a play area at the back of the clubhouse, hopefully ready in time for the summer holidays.

The Hawks Nest Golf Club sits as the second largest tourism attraction for the area, and holds five to six major events annually, which can each bring as many as 400 people or more into the town, the next one being a pro-am in August.

It is also one of the few places in town where you can get a decent coffee after 3pm on any given day of the week.

By Thomas O’KEEFE