Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 7, 2023 Winners Sandra Hagan and John Edwards with Runners Up Geoff Smith and Michael Russom. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 2 February. Winners: Sandra Hagan and John Edwards. Runners Up: Geoff Smith and Michael Russom. Ladies Highest Score: Lyn Pierson – 92. Mens Highest Score: Matt Pierson – 121. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45 pm darts start 7pm sharp. Darts are available for use if needed. Everyone is welcome. By John EDWARDS