RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 2 February.

Winners: Sandra Hagan and John Edwards.

Runners Up: Geoff Smith and Michael Russom.

Ladies Highest Score: Lyn Pierson – 92.

Mens Highest Score: Matt Pierson – 121.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45 pm darts start 7pm sharp.

Darts are available for use if needed.

Everyone is welcome.

By John EDWARDS