RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 16 February.

Winners: Barry Jones and Darren Rapley.

Runners Up: Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall.

Ladies Highest Score: Sandra Hagan -125.

Mens Highest Score: Darby Neville -140.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Darts are available on the night if needed.

Everyone is welcome to play.

By John EDWARDS