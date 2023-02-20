Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 20, 2023 Winners Barry Jones and Darren Rapley with runners up Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 16 February. Winners: Barry Jones and Darren Rapley. Runners Up: Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall. Ladies Highest Score: Sandra Hagan -125. Mens Highest Score: Darby Neville -140. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp. Darts are available on the night if needed. Everyone is welcome to play. By John EDWARDS