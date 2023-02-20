Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts

Winners Barry Jones and Darren Rapley with runners up Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall.

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 16 February.

Winners: Barry Jones and Darren Rapley.

Runners Up: Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall.

Ladies Highest Score: Sandra Hagan -125.

Mens Highest Score: Darby Neville -140.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Darts are available on the night if needed.

Everyone is welcome to play.

By John EDWARDS

