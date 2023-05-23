Hawks Nest ladies golf Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 23, 2023 Gaye Gillard winner of Grandmothers trophy 6th May. SATURDAY 6th May Grandmothers Trophy 48 ladies played Div. 1 1st G. Gillard 37 2nd A. Benton 34 c/b 3rd G. Watts 34 c/b Belmont Div. 2 1st J. Blacklar 37 Belmont 2nd C. Rose 36 3rd D. O’Brien 32 c/b Balls to 32 c/b NTP 10th Div. 1 S.Phillips Div. 2 D. Clemens Winner of Saturday Grandmothers Trophy: Gaye Gillard (see photo) Saturday 13th May Monthly Medal Stroke 28 ladies played Div. 1 1st K. Griffiths 74 Medal (see photo) 2nd D. Davis 77 3rd S. Horton 78 Div. 2 1st S. Muna 73 Medal (no photo) 2nd C. Rose 77 3rd D.R/Dickson 78 Balls down to 80 Gross Div. 1 K. Griffiths 94 Div. 2 S. Muna 105 NTP 10th Angela Chipperton Tuesday 16th May Monthly Medal Stroke 43 ladies played Div. 1 1st S. Kovacs 73 Medal 2nd A. Scott 74 3rd C. Affleck 75 Div. 2 1st J. Benson 71 Medal 2nd L. Bragg 74 3rd S. Pritchard 75 Div. 3 1st C. Inskip 73 Medal 2nd D. Smith 75 c/b 3rd J. Patfield 75 Gross Div. 1 D. Sainty 88 Div. 2 J. Benson 99 Div. 3 D. Smith 108 NTP 5th R. Richardson Balls down to 78 By Elsa JONES Kathy Griffiths winner Medal Saturday 13th May and joint photo Sue. Kovaks, Judy Benson, Colleen Inskip Medal winners Tuesday 16th.