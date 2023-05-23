Hawks Nest ladies golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Gaye Gillard winner of Grandmothers trophy 6th May.

SATURDAY 6th May

Grandmothers Trophy

48 ladies played

Div. 1
1st G. Gillard 37
2nd A. Benton 34 c/b
3rd G. Watts 34 c/b Belmont

Div. 2
1st J. Blacklar 37 Belmont
2nd C. Rose 36
3rd D. O’Brien 32 c/b

Balls to 32 c/b

NTP 10th Div. 1 S.Phillips Div. 2 D. Clemens

Winner of Saturday Grandmothers Trophy: Gaye Gillard (see photo)

Saturday 13th May

Monthly Medal Stroke

28 ladies played

Div. 1
1st K. Griffiths 74 Medal (see photo)
2nd D. Davis 77
3rd S. Horton 78

Div. 2
1st S. Muna 73 Medal (no photo)
2nd C. Rose 77
3rd D.R/Dickson 78

Balls down to 80

Gross

Div. 1 K. Griffiths 94 Div. 2 S. Muna 105

NTP 10th Angela Chipperton

Tuesday 16th May

Monthly Medal Stroke

43 ladies played

Div. 1
1st S. Kovacs 73 Medal
2nd A. Scott 74
3rd C. Affleck 75

Div. 2
1st J. Benson 71 Medal
2nd L. Bragg 74
3rd S. Pritchard 75

Div. 3
1st C. Inskip 73 Medal
2nd D. Smith 75 c/b
3rd J. Patfield 75

Gross

Div. 1 D. Sainty 88
Div. 2 J. Benson 99
Div. 3 D. Smith 108

NTP 5th R. Richardson

Balls down to 78

By Elsa JONES

Leave a Reply

Top