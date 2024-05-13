Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



IT was in the forecast, in the news, in every conversation: it was going to rain. Again. So the 32 ladies who teed off on Saturday were all holding their breath as they played in Saturday’s Single Stableford event, hoping for a dry weather game at last. And the weather gods came good for the prestigious Grandmother’s Trophy Round, won by Liz Ross with a convincing 3 shot lead ahead of a close field, which included 8 visiting players from Belmont Golf Club.

Results for Saturday 4th May 2024

A Grade: 1st Liz Ross on 37 (best score of the day); 2nd Gaye Gillard 34 C/B; 3rd Sam Macaskill (Belmont GC) 34.

B Grade: 1st Trish Sattler 32 C/B; 2nd Sue Campton 32 C/B; 3rd Di Rumble Dickson 32.

Place Getters (33-30): Denise Sainty, Sue Kovacs, Judy Sams, Sue Brownrigg, Susan Muna, Adrienne Haynes (Belmont), Robyn Deppi and Tanya Sinclair.

NTP 10th Hole: Janette Neal (Belmont)

While our winner was well ahead, only 4 shots separated the next 14 places in a hotly contested competition. Well played ladies!

Following today’s match, a very proud Denise Sainty was presented with her official badge recognizing her great eagle, scored on April 16th. Congratulations on this fine achievement, Denise.

And then the heavens opened over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens! One weather buff in town recorded more than 200mm of rain in the following 24 hours, so our ladies were fortunate to get their game in, without getting their umbrellas out. Let’s hope that play in The Myall Classic is not weather affected.

Guess Who? (Don’t Sue) Which of our ladies drove through town on her way to golf recently, waving like the queen to all the friendly folk who were waving wildly to her. She arrived, windswept and coughing, to remark that her car perhaps needed a tune up as it seemed “a bit fumey”. Her friend had to point out that she’d left the back hatch wide open for the journey!

Still laughing.

By Dianne BOWES