Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



SATURDAY 18 hole Stableford event was contested by 33 ladies across 2 divisions. Conditions were relatively mild, which made a nice change from the rolling storms which have been battering the region recently. There were some great scores carded today by the 3 ladies vying for top honours, with Chris Simmons just a shot ahead of Ann-Marie French, who was one shot ahead of visitor Yvonne Sullivan, in an exciting finish. Jo Scott also scored a very impressive chip in using her 8 iron on the 1st hole, from about 55 metres out. Well played ladies!

Results Saturday 25/1/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Event

Division 1: 1st Ann-Marie French on 41; 2nd Yvonne Sullivan (Muree GC) 40; 3rd Sam Leggatt 38

Division 2: 1st Chris Simmonds on 42 (best score of the day); 2nd Judy Sams 34 C/B; 3rd Angela Clipperton 34

Place Getters (36 C/B-33 C/B): Evelyn Potts, Antji Basson, Annie Benton, Liz Ross, Julie Hammond, Di Bott and Carolyn Affleck

NTP Hole 10: Julie Hammond

Tuesday’s extreme heat kept the numbers low today, with only 30 ladies teeing off. Everyone was mindful of staying well hydrated and shaded whenever possible, and the air conditioned comfort of the clubhouse was a welcome reward for finishing. Welcome back to the 18 hole competition to Robyn Richardson after a long recovery from shoulder surgery, and her 7th placing over the field was a great result! There were 2 chip ins today on the 2nd hole, one from Deb Andrews and the other from Sharon Barwick. Sharon really had her eye in today, 2nd over the field and winner in 3rd Division. Well played!

Results Tuesday 28/1/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Event

Division 1: 1st Annie Benton on 30 C/B; 2nd Deb Matheson 30; 3rd Ann-Marie French 29

Division 2: 1st Deb Gardner 34 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Angela Clipperton 31 C/B; 3rd Di Rumble Dickson 31

Division 3: 1st Sharon Barwick 34; 2nd Di Bott 33; 3rd Di Smith 32

Place getters (30 C/B-28 C/B): Robyn Richardson, Karen Serhan, Carol Maher, Deb Andrews, Karen Brennan and Lorraine Bragg

NTP Hole 5: Division 1 Liz Ross; Div 2 Chris Simmons; Div 3 Liz Edmonds

Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

Only 7 hardy starters today due to the heat.

1st: Robyn West on 18; 2nd Marie Pegram on 16; 3rd Betty Clinch on 10

Well done to everyone for braving the very challenging conditions!

Thursday was cooler, though the humidity was oppressive for the 36 ladies who were playing off the grey tees today. Surprisingly for the shorter format, there were no birdies or chip ins scored in the round. Annie Benton did well though, completing a very good week at golf and happy to have parred most holes in her round today.

Results Thursday 30/1/25

Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

1st: Jeanette Patfield on -8; 2nd Jan Olsen -7; 3rd Marcia Smith -1; 4th Helena Wilton 3

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Fran Henderson; Div 2 Liz Edmonds; Div 3 Colleen Inskip

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Liz Ross; Div 2 Darelle Rowe; Div 3 Janet Merryweather

(However, one of our NTP winners, no names please, was NTP with her 2nd shot but 4 putted for a total of 6!)

There will be no ladies’ competitions next week due to the Myall Coast Vets Week of Golf.

